2005 Chevrolet Colorado Goes Clean Shaved to Las Vegas, Beware of Chopped Glass

Not that anyone wondered how it would be possible to have every member of the household enjoy the ultimate “wind in your hair” experience in the family Colorado truck, but here’s the answer. Yes, it’s a Chevrolet Colorado pickup that decided it could cram every customization trend out there in a single package. The odd thing is that it does not feel overwhelming, probably because it’s so crazy it turns into completely believable.
With Las Vegas being the one place on Earth where you could visit the Eiffel Tower, Venice and its gondolas, an erupting volcano, or 550 feet high Ferris wheel in the space of just a few hours, it’s no wonder the Mecum auction scheduled for November 13th and 14th is housing some wild rides.
And it’s definitely an understatement when it comes to this particular lot, because this 2005 Chevy Colorado created by Cool Cars in Louisville, Kentucky, is utterly bonkers. Basically, the pickup truck has managed to cram up every single customization trend out there, and possibly more. Clearly, a sight to behold...
Well, starting up top we see there’s no roof anymore, and instead we’re greeted by a chopped windshield as well as clean cut side windows and pillars, all angled downwards as we move backward. As such, even the smallest members of the family will get a taste of aerodynamic turbulence, most likely.
You’ll have a hard time opening either the front or the rear suicide doors because of the shaved door handles, while the unique two-tone champagne and burgundy paintwork also features a vintage-inspired stripe.
This... thing rides on Huntington 22-inch chrome wheels from Bonspeed, and the chassis is set at cockroach-levels of height on a CCE Air Ride 3/8 Kit.
With such a wild exterior there’s basically no chance of the interior not reaching the same levels of nuttiness, so the burgundy and tan seats make use of both snakeskin and suede, while the audio system will make sure the new owner will become the soul of the party at any tailgating event – even if the actual tailgate has been “merged with the body along with the gas door.”
