Touring Superleggera AERO 3 Wows With Retro-Styling and Contemporary Power

The 15th Annual Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance, scheduled from September 23rd through 26th, will attempt to stand in for a major automotive show with an all-star cast ensemble that will also include significant new model introductions. Joining the ranks of Bentley, Morgan, McLaren, or Bugatti will be coachbuilding house Touring Superleggera, with the AERO 3.

56 photos