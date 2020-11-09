2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Already at Copart with Monroney Sticker Still On

Chevrolet is still busy promoting the all-new 2021 Tahoe and Suburban models, the two SUVs that hold very important records for Chevrolet and GM: the former is the best-selling full-size SUV in America, while the latter is the oldest nameplate in the industry.
Alright, maybe Tahoe's achievement is a little bit more relevant for Chevrolet than the Suburban's, but we're not here to split hairs or seed malicious sentiments between the two. The Tahoe is doing great and, by the looks of it, the 2021 model year upgrade is only going to make it even easier for the model to maintain its lead.
All that, as well as the considerably sized package of these things, comes at a price. You'll need to pay a minimum of $50,295 for a 2WD LS trim equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 engine and a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Premier trim, however, in the same configuration, commands a much higher MSRP of $63,895.
For some reason (dealer discount?), the Tahoe you're about to see in the clip below went for $62,600 before having $6,460 worth of options added to it for a total of just over $70k. How do we know it? Well, because the brand-new SUV that ended up at Copart still had its Monroney sticker in the window, suggesting the poor vehicle might not have even gone as far as finding itself an owner before ending up in the sorry state it finds itself in. Actually, scratch the "might" part since it also has dealership plates, so it's definitely a dealer car.
This Chevy Tahoe looks really bad, but you should have seen the other guy. We're kidding, of course, and we do hope "the other guy" was actually a stationary object because otherwise, judging by the severity of the damage, we could be looking at potential injuries, if not worse.
The entire right side of its front end is gone - blown to pieces, collected, and stored inside the vehicle. The cabin is packed full of parts from the suspension arm to the actual wheel, bumper, and various trim elements.
The fact it's enough to fill the entire space of the seriously roomy interior of this SUV tells you just how bad the crash was - as does the fact that it's just the front right that's taken a beating, but also the rear left side of the vehicle. It has some mud inbetween the panels suggesting it could have ended on its side at some point. The funny bit is that while the cabin would have come out virtually unscathed from the accident, it is now a complete mess thanks to all the bits carelessly thrown in there.
Are we looking at another case of dealer test drive gone wrong? It’s impossible to tell for sure without knowing the story behind what happened, but it sure looks like a strong possibility. The Chevrolet Tahoe bit starts at 16:20 but you can check out the rest of the video for some other cool cars that have somehow wound up at Copart.
All that, as well as the considerably sized package of these things, comes at a price. You'll need to pay a minimum of $50,295 for a 2WD LS trim equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 engine and a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Premier trim, however, in the same configuration, commands a much higher MSRP of $63,895.
For some reason (dealer discount?), the Tahoe you're about to see in the clip below went for $62,600 before having $6,460 worth of options added to it for a total of just over $70k. How do we know it? Well, because the brand-new SUV that ended up at Copart still had its Monroney sticker in the window, suggesting the poor vehicle might not have even gone as far as finding itself an owner before ending up in the sorry state it finds itself in. Actually, scratch the "might" part since it also has dealership plates, so it's definitely a dealer car.
This Chevy Tahoe looks really bad, but you should have seen the other guy. We're kidding, of course, and we do hope "the other guy" was actually a stationary object because otherwise, judging by the severity of the damage, we could be looking at potential injuries, if not worse.
The entire right side of its front end is gone - blown to pieces, collected, and stored inside the vehicle. The cabin is packed full of parts from the suspension arm to the actual wheel, bumper, and various trim elements.
The fact it's enough to fill the entire space of the seriously roomy interior of this SUV tells you just how bad the crash was - as does the fact that it's just the front right that's taken a beating, but also the rear left side of the vehicle. It has some mud inbetween the panels suggesting it could have ended on its side at some point. The funny bit is that while the cabin would have come out virtually unscathed from the accident, it is now a complete mess thanks to all the bits carelessly thrown in there.
Are we looking at another case of dealer test drive gone wrong? It’s impossible to tell for sure without knowing the story behind what happened, but it sure looks like a strong possibility. The Chevrolet Tahoe bit starts at 16:20 but you can check out the rest of the video for some other cool cars that have somehow wound up at Copart.