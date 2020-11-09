1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Pro Touring Was Someone's Bargain at $154K

At the end of October, auction house Mecum concluded its Indianapolis fall auction. A lot of cars were one the lot: a bunch of them did not sell, but most of them did, and of the ones that found new owners, this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle certainly stands out in the crowd.
Sold for $154,000, it was the third most valuable of the entire event, right behind a $165,000 1969 COPO Camaro, and a $187,000 2018 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2. That might seem like a lot for most of us, but we’re pretty certain the one who bought it thought it was a bargain.
Made for just three generations between 1963 and 1977, the Chevelle established a name for itself both in the carmaker’s history, and on the collector’s market. That’s because the nameplate was a major contributor to the growth of the muscle car segment.
This particular one comes from 1970, meaning it is part of the second generation. That might not mean much right now though, as it has been heavily modified.
The car no longer packs its original engine, but comes fitted with a new LS3, linked to an automatic transmission and capable of developing 525 hp. The build was envisioned as a Pro Touring machine, and it features Stage IV Pro touring suspension front and rear, Coilover springs and shocks, and 4-wheel disc brakes, among others.
As for its looks, the car appears very well taken care of. The exterior color is blue, offset by two large white stripes running on top of the car. Up top there’s a black cloth power-operated convertible top with glass back window, while down on the round sit four Foose Knuckle wheels. Inside, the Chevelle comes wrapped in black, it too offset by something, this time suede inserts.
We expect to see this car soon at some other auction, as this is how cars of this caliber play the game.
Made for just three generations between 1963 and 1977, the Chevelle established a name for itself both in the carmaker’s history, and on the collector’s market. That’s because the nameplate was a major contributor to the growth of the muscle car segment.
This particular one comes from 1970, meaning it is part of the second generation. That might not mean much right now though, as it has been heavily modified.
The car no longer packs its original engine, but comes fitted with a new LS3, linked to an automatic transmission and capable of developing 525 hp. The build was envisioned as a Pro Touring machine, and it features Stage IV Pro touring suspension front and rear, Coilover springs and shocks, and 4-wheel disc brakes, among others.
As for its looks, the car appears very well taken care of. The exterior color is blue, offset by two large white stripes running on top of the car. Up top there’s a black cloth power-operated convertible top with glass back window, while down on the round sit four Foose Knuckle wheels. Inside, the Chevelle comes wrapped in black, it too offset by something, this time suede inserts.
We expect to see this car soon at some other auction, as this is how cars of this caliber play the game.