See What It's Like to Detail Highly Valuable White Lamborghini Countachs

5 This 1968 Corvette Found in a Basement Is a Complete Survivor Smiling Again

4 1964 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Still Looks Seductive After All These Years

3 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Just Right, Looking for New Owner

Chevrolet DeLuxe Styleline Was Worth $1,500 in 1952, Now Goes for $110K

Today's custom car world is flooded with builds of Chevrolet make. And that’s only natural, given how Chevy is one of the oldest carmakers on the planet, and because, with a few notable exceptions, it nailed pretty much any car it rolled off the assembly lines. 31 photos



Real connoisseurs don’t shy away from going for Chevy cars older than the 1960s, provided they have something really spectacular about them. And this 1952 Chevrolet DeLuxe Styleline sure does.



For those with a familiarity with pre-1960s Chevys it’s no secret that the Deluxe line was a bestseller in its day - introduced in 1941 and discontinued in 1952, when the bowtie company was beginning to focus on the car that really made its name, the



For just $1,492 (that would be around $14,500 with inflation) people got a 6-passenger sedan with the perfect look for the age, decent engines, and a sense of luxury thanks to features such as full carpeting.



You don’t see that many DeLuxe



Currently



Sporting a 2-stage green exterior enhanced by “some of the best simulated wood” finish, the car is clearly the result of a cut-no-corners process that didn’t shy away from fitting a new, 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine under the hood.



All the changes made to the car (and which can be seen in detail in the gallery above) as well as its award-winning history make the Chevrolet DeLuxe Styleline cost a small fortune: $109,900 is the asking price. For the most part, collectors are suckers for Chevy models made starting with the early 1960s. That’s because for most people that’s when the American rise to power in the auto industry began, with all the insanely powerful and fast cars born out of the rivalry between Detroit’s Big Three.Real connoisseurs don’t shy away from going for Chevy cars older than the 1960s, provided they have something really spectacular about them. And this 1952 Chevrolet DeLuxe Styleline sure does.For those with a familiarity with pre-1960s Chevys it’s no secret that the Deluxe line was a bestseller in its day - introduced in 1941 and discontinued in 1952, when the bowtie company was beginning to focus on the car that really made its name, the Corvette , the Deluxe dominated the sales charts of the time.For just $1,492 (that would be around $14,500 with inflation) people got a 6-passenger sedan with the perfect look for the age, decent engines, and a sense of luxury thanks to features such as full carpeting.You don’t see that many DeLuxe Stylelines getting a second chance at life today, for a variety of reasons, but as we were digging around for more cool stuff to bring into the spotlight as part of our Chevrolet Month coverage, we stumbled upon this here DeLuxe.Currently awaiting a new buyer , the car has been restored and remade in such an interesting way it had no problems getting “multiple national awards,” as the sale ad says.Sporting a 2-stage green exterior enhanced by “some of the best simulated wood” finish, the car is clearly the result of a cut-no-corners process that didn’t shy away from fitting a new, 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine under the hood.All the changes made to the car (and which can be seen in detail in the gallery above) as well as its award-winning history make the Chevrolet DeLuxe Styleline cost a small fortune: $109,900 is the asking price.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.