Black and White 1956 Chevrolet 210 Is a Nice Break from Fancy Body Colors

During its more than a century history, American carmaker Chevrolet had tons of highly successful car models. The 210 (alternatively knowns as the Two-Ten) in not necessarily one of them. 24 photos



The one we’re here to talk about was one of the vehicles that went under the hammer at the end of October at the hands of



The car sports all the classic lines of its breed, and it comes painted in two colors, just like most other ones. Only this time we don’t get pretentiously-named, bright and shiny colors usually deployed on custom builds, but the black and white that look so great together, despite their simplicity.



We’re told the body of the 210 – not significantly different design-wise from what Chevrolet used to offer for the model when it was still in production – comes from the generally rust-free state of Arizona. It sits on a chassis tweaked by a Wisconsin-based crew called JW Rod Garage.



We are not being told the full spectrum of modifications made, but the auction listing does state the 210 packs things like power rack and pinion steering, power 4-wheel disc brakes, and stainless steel exhaust.



Under the hood the garage hid a 5.7-liter LS1 engine, much larger than what the car was originally offered with, which is a 3.9-liter. The powerplant is said to develop around 500 hp, and is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. The midrange car was in production for just four years, between 1953 and 1957. It was, for all intents and purposes, a bridge between the Styleline DeLuxe and the Biscayne , and not particularly successful. At least not back then, as now there are quite a few 210s repeatedly changing collectors’ hands at auctions across the U.S.The one we’re here to talk about was one of the vehicles that went under the hammer at the end of October at the hands of Mecum . It failed to find a new owner, so if you’re in the market for a clean, elegant 210 from close to the end of the production run, this is your chance.The car sports all the classic lines of its breed, and it comes painted in two colors, just like most other ones. Only this time we don’t get pretentiously-named, bright and shiny colors usually deployed on custom builds, but the black and white that look so great together, despite their simplicity.We’re told the body of the 210 – not significantly different design-wise from what Chevrolet used to offer for the model when it was still in production – comes from the generally rust-free state of Arizona. It sits on a chassis tweaked by a Wisconsin-based crew called JW Rod Garage.We are not being told the full spectrum of modifications made, but the auction listing does state the 210 packs things like power rack and pinion steering, power 4-wheel disc brakes, and stainless steel exhaust.Under the hood the garage hid a 5.7-liter LS1 engine, much larger than what the car was originally offered with, which is a 3.9-liter. The powerplant is said to develop around 500 hp, and is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission.

