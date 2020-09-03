Chevrolet Bel Air Survivor Is a Piece of American Car Culture Found in a Barn

CEO Hints Volkswagen North America Will Not Target Tesla with the ID.4

But at the end of the day, this is one of the best Bel Air survivors currently around, and needless to say, such a car really can’t come cheap. The convertible is auctioned off online, and the highest bid is now at a little over $40,000. Launched in 1949, the Bel Air received the first major refresh in 1955 when Chevrolet launched the second -generation model with improved styling and upgrades under the hood.The ’55 Bel Air was offered in several configurations, including 2-door hardtop, convertible and station wagon, as well as a 4-door hardtop, sedan, and station wagon.The 2-door convertible that we have here is a survivor that managed to age gracefully, and without a doubt, the storage conditions played a key role in the way the car looks today.Listed as a barn find, this ’55 Bel Air was stored for many years in a heated machine shop, according to the current owner who is now trying to sell this classic on eBay . It comes in impressive shape after all these years and features original parts, including an unaltered interior that comes without any rips or tears.It is still equipped with the original hub caps and the cast iron power glide, and the owner says they have even the original glass windshield wiper jar.Power on this legend comes from a 265ci (4.3-liter) V8 engine that runs just perfectly, so technically, the car is waiting for you to drive it home.The paint job itself also looks good, albeit judging from the photos included in the eBay listings, some scratches and dents can still be found here and there, so a bunch of minor fixes are still needed.But at the end of the day, this is one of the best Bel Air survivors currently around, and needless to say, such a car really can’t come cheap. The convertible is auctioned off online, and the highest bid is now at a little over $40,000.

