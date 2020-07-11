1 If You’re Into Old School Racing, This $16K Chevrolet Bel Air Is the Car for You

This Custom 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Once Belonged to a NASCAR Team Owner

A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air that received a massive restomod package is now listed for sale online, and while at first glance it might look like another classic that received a second chance, it’s actually a one of a kind icon that belonged to a NASCAR team owner. 19 photos



Finch, 70, is the founder of Phoenix Construction, a company that is specialized in the construction of airports, and he previously owned Phoenix Racing in NASCAR, while also fielding several entries in the Daytona 500 and other races. Most recently, Finch agreed to provide the necessary sponsorship for Stefan Parsons, the son of former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons.



Getting back to the Bel Air, this custom model comes with massive upgrades, and the owner selling the car on eBay guarantees it’s “virtually new inside and out.”



Power comes from a 350 ci (5.7-liter) engine that’s offered alongside other mechanical upgrades like a Griffin aluminum radiator, aluminum GM Performance heads, a Flow Master full custom aluminum exhaust, and a Holley CFM Street Avenger carburetor. The engine is paired with a 700R4 automatic transmission.



The interior features custom leather, as well as a vintage heat and air conditioning system, a new carpet and Billet door handles, and custom audio with a remote, amplifier, and AudioBahn speakers.



The car rides on custom 18” and 20” Billet wheels with BF Goodrich G-Force tires (245/40 ZR18 on the front and 275-35 ZR20 on the rear).



