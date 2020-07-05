If You’re Into Old School Racing, This $16K Chevrolet Bel Air Is the Car for You

Before Will Smith made Bel Air famous around the world with his 6-years long series, the Los Angeles neighborhood was honored by the auto industry as well. Chevrolet is the carmaker responsible for running a car series with this name between 1949 and 1980.
Considered by many a design style that set the trend back in the post-war years, the nameplate has become a favorite base on which the custom industry to build upon. There are now countless modernized, restored and even extreme variants of the model out there to suit all tastes.
The one in the gallery above comes from 1957, and was built in the style of dirt track racers. And we mean that literally, as not only the exterior is shaped as such, but also the interior and the engine hiding under the hood were built with this in mind.
Since shiny parts have no place on the dirt track, the entire body of the Chevy (bumpers, headlight surrounds, and grille) got dechromed and painted white. The color is offset by the use of many decals sporting the names of sponsors.
The interior is spartan as well, and it features nothing else than the driver’s seat, a roll cage on which sits a headrest, and a spare tire. The only things slightly resembling a touch of comfort are the padded steering wheel and the Stewart Warner gauges on the dashboard.
Under the hood there’s a very simple 350ci (5.7-liters) V8 controlled via a very unpretentious three-speed manual transmission.
The car is believed to have once driven by NASCAR driver Paul Moore, a former NASCAR driver active in the Grand National Series and the Winston Cup back in the 1960s and 1970s. It is now part of the Streetside Classics lot of cars, and it’s up for grabs.
The asking price is just $15,995, which makes it quite an affordable machine, if you’re into this type of vehicle/racing.
