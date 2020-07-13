1955 Chevrolet 210 Got a Pro-Tourer Skeleton, Packs a 495 HP LS3

Because of the short production run, the Chevrolet Two-Ten (also known as the 210) has become a favorite target of custom shops and car collectors. There’s not that many of them to go around in updated form, and this is why every time we get to see a new one popping up on a website or at an auction, we can’t help but say something about it.
Take a look at the Chevy we have in the gallery above. It is part of a family that was introduced back in 1953 and turned out not to be successful enough to be kept into production for more than four years. It got scrapped in 1957, at a time when the American car industry was beginning to shift its focus to muscle cars, being replaced by the Biscayne.
This particular one was produced about midway through the nameplate’s life, in 1955, but got turned into a different kind of monster closer to our time.
First off, the skeleton. The stock underpinnings of the machine have been replaced with a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis that was gifted with Corvette hubs and spindles, Penske coil-overs, and a 9-inch Strange axle.
On the new chassis sits a Chevy LS3 engine good for 495 horsepower and 473 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque, linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The power of the engine is transferred to the road by 18-inch Coys wheels behind which sit Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes.
The body of the 210, kept as close to the original lines as possible, is wrapped in Burgundy Red, while the interior comes of course in tan. Inside, we find things like Dakota Digital instrument cluster, a Vintage air conditioning, and a JVC head unit.
Since the build was completed not long ago, the 210 traveled for just 500 miles (805 km). It is now for sale on a specialized website, going for $147,900.
