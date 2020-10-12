Resto Mod 1962 Chevrolet Biscayne Wears $25,000 Worth of Custom Paint

Back in the glory years of American car design - the era that started a decade or so after the end of the Second World War - exciting cars came to light. One of them was the Chevrolet Biscayne, a model that even if it was at the lower end of the spectrum in terms of price, still sported the era-looks that would remain a collector’s favorite down the years.
Made especially with the fleet market in mind, including police departments, the Biscayne came without the unnecessary and fancy adornments found on other cars of their time. That made them simple and cheap back then, but also great platforms for custom builds in our age.
We’ve seen quite the number of custom Biscaynes over the past few months, as we chose the most exciting of them currently on the market. But given how there are a lot of them still out there, it was only a matter of time until another one surfaced.
Like this one here, a 1962 model year, hence part of the second generation. The car is part of the lot of vehicles that are going under the hammer this week in Dallas, at the hands of auction house Mecum.
What you see is a green-over-black example of the Biscayne, one that certainly is closer to the extreme side of customization work. Riding low to the ground thanks to an air suspension, it hides under the hood an LS3 engine of unspecified output and 600 miles on it since being fitted in the bay, linked to a 4L60E automatic transmission.
Not many details about the car are provided by the auctioneers, not even the sum the seller expects to get for it. But just to give you an idea of what buying this here vehicle means, you should know that the exterior paint alone is worth $25,000.
