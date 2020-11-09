1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Just Right, Looking for New Owner

For a long time, the Impala was one of the pillars of American carmaker Chevrolet's lineup of cars. Born in 1957, it was kept in production until 2020, when it was discontinued because it belongs to a breed of cars not many people like anymore.
Back in its day, the model enjoyed quite the success. In fact, for a long time during its life, it was one of the best selling cars on the American market. And given the appeal of older-generation models, chances are it will remain so for the coming years, at least in the closed circuit of car collectors.
Since November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, we’re trying to dig up some of the best bowtie cars on the market right now. And we kept rambling on about the Impala for two paragraphs because of this cool one we found sitting on an auctions website, and worthy of mentioning today.
What you’re looking at is an Impala from 1964, and one of the SS variety. It looks just as fascinating as it did back in its day and, most importantly, it packs enough modifications to make it a more modern proposition.
The biggest such change is the arrival of a 383ci (6.3-liter) engine, linked to a three-speed automatic transmission. The fitting of this hardware took place back in 2018, and since just 100 miles have been added to it – although worth noting is that the true mileage of the car is unknown.
The Impala seems to be in good visual shape as well. Sporting a blue body over a white and blue interior, it comes with staggered wheels (18-inch front and 20-inch rear) wrapped in Nitto tires, Vintage Air climate control, and a retro-style Bluetooth stereo.
As said, the Impala SS is currently for sale on an auctions website. There’s only one day left to go in the process, and the highest bid now sits at $25,000.
