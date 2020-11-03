1960 Chevrolet Impala with Super Turbo Thrust V8 Is Worth $137K

One of the best-selling cars in the U.S. is historically the Impala. Introduced way back in 1957, the model was in production until February this year, when it was discontinued on account that it is a sedan, and people don’t like these anymore.
But there was a time when the Impala was more than a representative of a dying breed. Back in the 1960, an age many consider the peak of American car manufacturing (and in some respects the peak of the car culture here), Impalas were so popular they quickly became icons of the industry.
Chevy models of this family coming from the 1960s are all the craze today. We’ve seen countless examples changing hands for big bucks over the past year, despite the different types of crises that have plagued our world. And here’s another, a perfect find to feature as part of autoevolution’s special Chevrolet Month coverage.
It’s a 1960 Impala, wrapped in era-correct Roman Red paint and coming with an equally era-correct white vinyl top and Red Houndstooth cloth and vinyl interior.
Customized with just enough elements to give it an extra edge, the car retains most of the original hardware, including the 348ci (5.7-liter) V8 of the Super Turbo Thrust variety – that means three Rochester 2-barrel carburetors, bowtie-branded valve covers, dual-snorkel air cleaner, and all the other elements that made this powerplant famous.
As you guessed by now, the car is for sale, and the garage doing that says that “absolutely every item from its thick coat of Chevy Orange paint to its unique, bowtie-branded valve covers has, at one point, been rebuilt, refinished or replaced.”
$136,900 is the asking price for the red 1960 Chevrolet Impala. That might seem a lot for some, but there are enough Impala lovers out there wealthy enough to see it as a worthy investment.
