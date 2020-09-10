Jensen Ackles Gets to Keep Dean’s 1967 Black Impala from Supernatural

Supernatural has been on the air for 15 seasons, becoming a fan favorite / cult show and genuine cultural phenomenon. But all things must come to an end – just not the bond between Jensen Ackles and his character’s “baby,” a 1967 black Chevrolet Impala.
For 15 seasons (including the final one, which will resume on The CW in early October), brothers Sam and Dean Winchester have been fighting evil. Because Dean (played by Ackles) is afraid of flying, the two move around from location to location in his Impala, which he often refers to as his “baby.”
Because of this, the Impala has become the third leading character on the show, joining the not-so-long list of iconic TV cars. If you were thinking you had a chance at snapping it up at auction once Supernatural wrapped, think again: Ackles gets to keep it.
It’s not uncommon for actors to walk home with souvenirs from a show or movie they’ve done. Sometimes it’s a prop from the set, sometimes it’s more, and other times it’s presents from the producers. Ackles gets to drive home in Dean’s Impala, which is probably the most amazing present possible and a fitting good-bye to the character.
“It's okay, I'm not stealing it. I got permission,” he says.
Speaking with Digital Spy to promote the series finale, Ackles says getting to keep the Impala was no easy task for him. He’d had his eye on it for a very long, and it took serious cajoling to finally get an answer in the affirmative. “I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They're going to let me drive home the Impala,” Ackles explains.
Given that he’s been pleading with producers “for years” to keep the Impala, chances are he’s not going to sell it once the series wraps. When and if it emerges at auction later down the road, expect it to be with a price worthy of its iconic status.
