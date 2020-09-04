New James Bond Trailer Is Heavy on Vehicular Chaos, Awesomeness

Had 2020 been a normal year, we would have gotten the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, in April like we were supposed to. As it is, the release has been pushed back to November. This means now is the time for a new official full-length trailer.
The latest No Time to Die has been released online some hours ago and, just like fans had hoped, it is heavy on the action. The first preview was a balanced combination of action scenes, quick shots and cryptic one-liners, setting the tone for the film: this will be, without a doubt, James Bond’s most challenging and dangerous mission, one in which his own heart and the fate of the world are at stake.
This means free rein to show more of the awesome action in the second trailer, which delivers with plenty of vehicular chaos. And variety. You might have to watch this twice to get a proper look at all the treats included in it, but here they are in a nutshell: four Aston Martins, Land Rover Defenders galore, an old Toyota, an equally old but more obscure Maseratti, crashes, chases, explosions and bullets. And an awesome jet aircraft that can double as a submarine.
Plenty of time is taken up by a bunch of new Defenders in formation chasing after 007. They fly off the ground, they do barrel rolls, they’re shot at, they crash – and they’re ultimately defeated by an old Toyota that looks like a ‘90s Land Cruiser / Prado.
Another oldie makes a brief but impressive appearance right at the onset: that’s a fourth-generation Maseratti Quattroporte, which was produced between 1993 and 2001, trying to slam into Bond. In that same scene, probably before jumping off the bridge to avoid the Quattroporte, Bond is seen doing an impressive jump in a Triumph Scrambler 1200.
Then, there are the Aston Martins, the most James Bond cars ever. The DB5 makes a return, this time with gatling guns coming out of the headlights. Bond is also seen driving an ‘80s V8 Coupe, the new 00 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch, the rumored replacement for Daniel Craig in the lead role) is seen at the wheel of a DBS Superleggera, while the Valhalla makes a short but memorable appearance in a wind tunnel.
The full trailer is available below, but we’ve also included a gallery of screenshots above. No Time to Die also stars Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Naomie Harries, Ben Whishaw and Ana de Armas.
