No Time to Die Super Bowl LIV Spot Soars to the Skies

The Super Bowl is the best time to drum up interest in upcoming projects, whether they’re movies, new cars, new tech or even new services. On that note, MGM made sure to buy some (very expensive) airtime to deliver a bit more footage from No Time to Die.
No Time to Die is the 25th James Bond film in the history of the franchise and it also marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the titular spy. It was plagued with issues since pre-production and there was even talk at some point that it might never see the light of day.
That passed, the film wrapped late last year. We’ve already seen plenty of promising footage with the first official trailer, including the return of the iconic Aston Martin DB5, now fitted with gatling guns and bulletproof, fast-paced car chases and unbelievable bike stunts, and intriguing dialog that teases the most dramatic storyline so far.
Since ads during the Super Bowl rarely exceed 60 seconds, you can’t expect this spot to top the first official trailer in terms of the volume of content included. Still, it does show new footage, namely Bond and his fellow spy, played by Lashana Lynch, flying what has to be the world’s thinnest hi-tech plane. The scene, though brief, does seem to enforce the idea that Lynch could be taking over from Craig in the James Bond role, which means the world would better prepare for the arrival of the first female black 007.
The rest of the ad is more of what we’d already seen: the DB5 in action, Craig jumping off a bridge, Rami Malek bringing the bad guy realness, Lea Seydoux looking pensive, and Christoph Waltz in voiceover, promising all hell is about to break loose. There’s also the promise that this film “WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING” (in all CAPS, so you know it’s serious) and another shot at Bond crying for the second time since he lost Judi Dench’s M.
No Time to Die will be out at the beginning of April 2020. Cary Joji Fukunaga is in the director’s chair, working off a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
