Roll Like James Bond in Aston Martin Vantage and DBS Superleggera 007 Edition

This may be as close as anyone is going to get to feeling like an actual James Bond: as per tradition, Aston Martin has unveiled the latest tie-in movie car. And it’s a double surprise.
With every new 007 installment comes a series of movie-related products that are meant to help fans have a more immersive experience in the fictional universe. We get the usual movie-related merch like keychains, coffee mugs and office stationery, but also Bond-like products like champagne or hard liquor. None of it holds a candle to actual Bond-worthy cars, which is where Aston Martin comes in.
The special custom division Q by Aston Martin, that is.
Aston Martin has been a James Bond sidekick since the earliest days of the franchise, and the upcoming installment, No Time to Die, will honor this partnership by featuring no less than four of its cars: the DB5, the Aston Martin V8, the DBS Superleggera and the Valhalla. The latest movie tie-in brings fans two of these cars, in a very special edition.
First off, there’s the Aston Martin Vantage 007 Edition, a nod to the V8 Aston featured in The Living Daylights (1987) with Timothy Dalton as the sleek and deadly Bond. This is a stock Vantage, but the custom interior and exterior should make all the difference to fans: painted in Cumberland Grey with black leather interior and dark chrome, it will have 007 branding throughout.
An extra option will be a ski rack with skis, a nod to the “winterized” V8 from the film. Another, this time more subtle nod to the film is included under the sun visor, where the radio frequency 96.60 FM is embroidered, which was the Russian police frequency used by Bond in the film.
The seats will feature “unique heritage fluting” that will bring to mind the seats in the OG V8, while the carbon fiber backs will have the outline of cello “f holes,” (probably not the most inspired name) the creation of which was “inspired by the memorable cello chase scene” with Dalton and Maryam D’Abo. A laser-etched gadget plaque will remind fans of the weapons and devices on the original film car, while the cross hairs on the paddle shift gear should recall its missile guidance system.
Only 100 units of the Vantage 007 edition will be made.
The special-edition DBS Superleggera will be even harder to get a hold of, as only 25 of them will be made. This one too is stock, finished in Ceramic Grey over black leather with red trimming, and lots of black-tinted carbon fiber – on the roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser and the rear Aeroblade IITM.
“Creating a 007 Edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to develop and style a car that embodies the legend of James Bond,” Aston creative boss Marek Reichman says in a statement. “It is an honor to apply carefully judged 007-inspired styling to our sports cars, which gives our customers the opportunity to own a unique piece of both cinematic and automotive history.”
The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition comes with a recommended retail price of $508,446 AUD / £279,025 ($365,572), while the Vantage 007 Edition is cheaper, at $293,378 AUD / £161,000 ($210,886). Deliveries start in the first quarter of 2021.
