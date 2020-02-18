2020 Land Rover Defender Takes a Beating in 007 Ad – And Lives to Tell the Story

We already know that several all-new 2020 Land Rover Defenders will make their big screen debut in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, because Land Rover made sure to let us know way back in November last year.
With the movie release date approaching (April, for most territories), it’s time we got a better, more detailed look at how the new 110 will be put through the paces in the spy flick. These scenes won’t necessarily be in the movie, so it’s a good thing that Land Rover took them and assembled an ad with them.
Available at the bottom of the page is rehearsal footage from the set of the film. A total of 10 new Defenders were used, based on Defender 110 X model in Santorini Black and the first to roll off the production line – including VIN 007, which is an awesome coincidence. The video doubles as an ad and shows the Defenders taking a massive beating during chase scenes, making 100-foot jumps, driving through water and mud, jumping into the air and even performing a perfectly choreographed barrel roll.
Land Rover says that none of these vehicles were modified for the stunts, except for the installation of a roll cage, which was necessary for the safety of the stunt drivers. The chase sequence in the video was led by stunt coordinator Lee Morrison, with collaboration from special effects and action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould and with Formula 3 W Series driver Jessica Hawkins at the wheel of one of the cars.
“We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement, and to give fans an insight into the uncompromising challenge of producing an incredible chase sequence which you can look forward to seeing in No Time To Die,” Morrison says in a press release.
“It doesn’t get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it’s an honor to be a part of this incredible movie driving the new Defender,” Hawkins says. No Time to Die marks her big movie debut – and what an amazing first she gets to have!
In addition to the 10 Defender 110s, No Time to Die will also feature the Range Rover Sport SVR, the Series III Land Rover and the Range Rover Classic. Among many other cars, including the iconic Aston Martin DB5.
