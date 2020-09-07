Hero Dad Creates Bumblebee Robot Costume for Son’s First Day Back at School

You can say a lot of bad things about Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, but one thing is clear: it did help make the Transformers characters even more popular. To this day, 3 years after the final installment came out, they’re still very much around in one way or another.
Consider this the feel-good story of the day: one father from Shanghai, China, takes Dad of the Month / Hero Award for dressing up as a giant Bumblebee on his son’s first day back at school. China, much like the rest of the world, has been in lockdown due to the international health crisis, with children going back to school only recently.
The BBC News video report available at the bottom of the page doesn’t name the hero father (a shame, really) and doesn’t really offer too many details on the build, but it does offer a good look at it. The dad opted for Bumblebee, the second-most-popular-with-kids Transformer after Optimus Prime, and it looks like he built it himself in his own shop.
“A father in Shanghai, China, put his creative skills to good use as he visited his son's school in a giant robot costume,” the description of the video reads. “Based on the Transformers character Bumblebee, the outfit to surprised his son and classmates on their first day in school in more than six months due to lockdown measures.”
The video says that the dad used soft materials in the build so as to prevent accidental injuries to overly curious kids that might rush to touch it. While that much is clear from the way certain parts flap and move around when the dad also moves, it also looks as if at least the lower part of legs is made from something heavier. Either that, or the entire suit weighs a lot.
While not really a robot, this build is still a level up from cardboard Transformers. It might not transform into a Camaro like the big screen version of Bumblebee, but it’s still very cool to look at.
