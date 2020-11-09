UReady Trike Will Have You Running Like Forrest Gump

If you’ve had that dream, then you know the feeling. If you’ve never had that dream, however, be prepared to know that feeling. That’s what we are looking at. A vehicle to allow you to run and run and then, run some more. Like a modern-day Forrest Gump.
It’s called the UReady and has been created by Oguzhan Albayrak, a competitive athlete with a history as a running back, bodybuilder, and lover of jogging. But what does it do? Well, it does exactly what I described above, it’s a device that is meant to train and offer support to runners or joggers. But it brings so more than just this function to our table as its design allows it to serve multiple purposes.
Before we get into the exact way it works, let's have a look at this seemingly familiar design. Based on a trike style positioning of the wheels, this vehicle offers a very well-known level of stability. It’s this stability that allows the UReady to perform the way it does. But contrary to trike designs we’ve seen before, here we can see a frame that is unlike any we’ve seen before.
trike, here we see the frame spilt from the headtube and leading back to each rear tire. But why? Well, because right between these two tubes, a jogger or runner is to take his place.
So we have a frame and an athlete. Now, what do we do with them? Al that is meant to happen now it to simply lean forward onto the handlebars. Don’t be afraid, the UReady is truly ready for you with that triathlon bike cockpit you see attached to the handlebars. It’s this position of the body that allows this trike to offer a 40% reduction in bodyweight while jogging or running.
I’m sorry, I feel I have to run through that piece of info again. Folks, have you ever imagined what it’s like to run twice with the muscles you have now, weighting 40% less? For a simple human like myself, this tells me that I should be able to run nearly twice as fast. Might be true, we’ll see. Most importantly, this reduction in body weight means that your joints such as knees, ankles, hips and even your spinal column, are no longer exposed to the same stress levels you would normally encounter while running or jogging.
But this isn’t all this tool offers. If you were looked closely at the design, you may have seen something very known to EV lovers, a hub motor. Yes, sir! On the front tire we find a max 300W motor that is able to kick up this electric drive vehicle to near 15.5 mph (25kph), almost three times your average jogger's speed. Oh, and to stop you won’t be using your feet, so relax. A disc brake is found on the front wheel to offer the necessary stopping power whenever needed.
The motor also pushes out 60Nm of torque, more than enough to give you the freedom to take this EV anywhere from asphalt to dirt roads and grassy hills, basically anywhere you would find someone running a route. With shipping to the EU, the U.S., and UAE, each motor will have to be limited to local market regulations.
Now here’s the thing, it’s not out yet, patents are pending, and if you like what this vehicle is set to offer us humans, you can pick up an Earlybird on IndieGoGo for an easy $3,000. But before you make a fuss about the price tag, remember what it’s meant to do, and the possibility for one of these in a nursing home, in a physical therapy center, or being used for quick and easy commutes around town.
