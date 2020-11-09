This 1968 Corvette Found in a Basement Is a Complete Survivor Smiling Again

It’s hard not to love the ’68 Corvette, and given it’s the Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, we just can’t stop highlighting some of the most beautiful examples out there.
And the one that you see here not only that looks pretty good, but it also comes with an interesting story, as the car was found in a basement and saved by someone who knew how awesome a ’68 Corvette really is.
So here we are today with this Vette once again listed for sale after the current owners purchased the car from an estate sale.
According to their eBay listing, the previous owner of the Corvette lived in Texas but brought the car to Louisville at some point before putting it in their basement, where it was left all abandoned for many years.
The good news is that the Chevy somehow managed to survive during all this time without any rust or rot, though it’s pretty clear from the photos that some fixes would still be required.
According to the listing, the previous owner already started working on the car, so a bunch of new parts have been installed, including the radiator and the front suspension.
While the car runs and drives, you won’t be able to take it home on its wheels, as there are no brakes.
The unrestored Corvette comes with a numbers matching 427 big-block engine developing 390 horsepower, and it is paired with a 4-speed transmission. As a bonus, you also get functional power windows, and the headlights are said to work with “some assistance.”
Needless to say, there’s no way to go for this Corvette, other than a full restoration. The interest in the car seems to be pretty high right now, as the eBay auction has attracted close to 30 bids since it was published earlier this week. If you want to join the digital fight for the car, you’d better hurry up because it’s supposed to come to an end in less than a day. The highest bid at the time of auction is $19,102.
