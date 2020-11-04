2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban Now Available With OEM Performance Parts

As you all know, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban owners can’t add more performance to their truck-based utility vehicles without the help of the aftermarket. The golden bowtie couldn’t let that slide, which is why the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has launched a handful of go-faster bits and bobs.
The list starts with an LPO-level cold air intake, compatible with the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 engine options. Chevrolet says this upgrade reduces intake restriction by 13 to 17 percent, respectively, which should translate to bigger bangs. A dry media filter is included in the price, which is $625 excluding installation.
Owners are also treated to a cat-back exhaust with either one or two exits for $1,645 or $2,145, respectively. The bolt-on upgrade reduces back pressure by up to 30 percent, translating to power gains of 4 horsepower and 2 pound-feet of torque at the very least. At the upper end of the spectrum, look forward to 11 more horsepower and 6 pound-feet over the output ratings of the 6.2-liter engine.
From the factory, the 5.3-liter engine is much obliged to deliver 355 horsepower and 385 pound-feet (522 Nm) while the larger motor cranks out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque. Chevrolet still doesn’t offer a supercharging kit or a more aggressive mapping for the ECU, but then again, the Tahoe and Suburban were never intended to go anywhere fast.
The golden bowtie can sweeten the deal with better brakes, though. Six-piston Brembo calipers with Duralife rotors in the front will set you back $2,895 while color-matched rear calipers add $575 to the tally. Given the heft of the full-size Tahoe and family-sized Suburban – which sport independent rear suspension for the 2021 model year – more stopping power is obviously a good idea.
At the time of writing, the Silverado 1500-based Tahoe can be yours from $49,000 excluding destination charge while 4WD is available at $3k. The Suburban is an idea more expensive at $51,700 while the High Country 4WD retails from $76,595.
