2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban Now Available With OEM Performance Parts

The list starts with an LPO-level cold air intake, compatible with the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 engine options. Chevrolet says this upgrade reduces intake restriction by 13 to 17 percent, respectively, which should translate to bigger bangs. A dry media filter is included in the price, which is $625 excluding installation.Owners are also treated to a cat-back exhaust with either one or two exits for $1,645 or $2,145, respectively. The bolt-on upgrade reduces back pressure by up to 30 percent, translating to power gains of 4 horsepower and 2 pound-feet of torque at the very least. At the upper end of the spectrum, look forward to 11 more horsepower and 6 pound-feet over the output ratings of the 6.2-liter engine.From the factory, the 5.3-liter engine is much obliged to deliver 355 horsepower and 385 pound-feet (522 Nm) while the larger motor cranks out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque. Chevrolet still doesn’t offer a supercharging kit or a more aggressive mapping for the, but then again, the Tahoe and Suburban were never intended to go anywhere fast.The golden bowtie can sweeten the deal with better brakes, though. Six-piston Brembo calipers with Duralife rotors in the front will set you back $2,895 while color-matched rear calipers add $575 to the tally. Given the heft of the full-size Tahoe and family-sized Suburban – which sport independent rear suspension for the 2021 model year – more stopping power is obviously a good idea.At the time of writing, the Silverado 1500-based Tahoe can be yours from $49,000 excluding destination charge whileis available at $3k. The Suburban is an idea more expensive at $51,700 while the High Country 4WD retails from $76,595.