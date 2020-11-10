1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is Why Some People Love the First-Gen Pony More

It’s Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and despite the many nameplates the bowtie carmaker gave birth to over the years, one of them stands out from the crowd perhaps much more than all the others, even in our coverage: the Camaro.
Not exactly at its best of shapes these days, the Camaro still has a great history behind it. Born in 1967 in response to that age’s craving for pony and muscle cars, it already burned through six generations - and the early ones, despite being around half a century old, still inspire hordes of followers.
We have no official statistic on how many old and used (regardless of condition) Camaros are sold each year across the U.S., but chances are it’s more than the 50,000 or so brand new ones Chevy managed to move in 2019.
And there are many reasons for that, ranging from how valuable some old Camaros became over the years, to what they have to offer in terms of driving thrills or customization options.
The one we have here is not extensively modified, yet still a proof that even an unassuming, rather cheap old Camaro can be a much better choice for some people than a brand new one.
We're looking at a slightly modified example from the end of the first generation. It sports a rather cold-looking Cortez Silver paint with black stripes, spoilers front and rear, and 17-inch wheels.
The car does have an RS/SS look to it, but we chances are the telltale sings of that (the Rally Sport grille with concealed headlights and the SS badging) did not originally come with the car, but were added later, just like the hood.
Under the Corvette-style piece of metal, the car packs 350ci (5.7-liter) V8, paired to a four-speed automatic transmission. We are not being told anything about the performance figures of the powerplant.
The car is at the time of writing listed as for sale on an auctions website. With 11 hours left in the process, the highest bid now stands at $29,250.
