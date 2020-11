The digital portrait that now sits on our screens sees the Honda Civic receiving the front end of the infamous Japanese coupe. And while the obvious purpose of such an image is to put a smile on an enthusiast's face, there might just be more to the thing - pixel tip to Instagram label Car Front Swaps for this creation.Now, the Civic is an aftermarket star itself, not least thanks to the monstrous K-series four-cylinder engines of the Japanese automotive producer. So, why would it need a Supra face swap, or a 2JZ transplant, for that matter (dreamers will easily imagine the iconic straight-six motor under that hood)?Well, for one, there is such a thing as a 2JZ-swapped Honda Civic in the real world. And once you know that, the rendering suddenly seems less insane, at least from where we're standing.In fact, you'll find the project in the YouTube clip at the bottom of the story. Sure, the vehicle we're talking about is a Civic Coupe, but this doesn't take away the sheer insanity of the contraption.And while we've all seen Civic drag racing monster with turbo-fours delivering insane levels of horsepower to super-sized front wheels, this one goes all the way, featuring a rear-wheel drive conversion with a differential borrowed from an S13 Nissan Silvia (that would be the 240SX in America).The video, which was shot back in the summer, allows us to notice that the build wasn't completed, but there's always time for such a JDM melange to grab our attention, so we'll be here, waiting...