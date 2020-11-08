Volkswagen ID.5 Gets Rendered Based on Spy Photos

Following the ID.3 for Europe and ID.4 for the entire world, Volkswagen is gearing up to roll out the ID.5 next year as a 2022 model. Based on spy photos of near-production prototypes, the real deal will resemble the rendering before your eyes.
Coming courtesy of Russian motoring publication Kolesa, the design study is eerily familiar to the ID.4 in terms of footprint because the two EVs share the same vehicle architecture. The MEB has been described by Volkswagen as the automaker’s third revolution after the Beetle and Golf, which is high praise indeed.
Although the name hasn’t been officially confirmed, the ID.5 can be easily differentiated from the ID.4 if you focus your sight on the sloping roofline and coupe-like rear end. The rendering is treated to full-width taillights and an integrated spoiler, large wheels with a two-tone machined finish, and black plastic cladding even though it doesn’t have any off-road capability to speak of.
Also expected to be called ID.4 X as a nod to the Tiguan X for China, the newcomer should be available with rear-wheel drive as standard and dual-motor AWD as an optional extra. Two or three battery sizes are in the pipeline, topping with 82 kWh. In the case of the ID.4 without coupe-inspired looks, the range-topping battery is much obliged to return approximately 250 miles (402 kilometers) between charges.
Previewed three years ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show by the ID. Crozz concept car, the plusher sibling of the ID.4 is going to be an idea more expensive as well. Over in the United States, the most affordable version at the time of writing is available from $39,995 excluding destination and the federal tax credit of $7,500.
Volkswagen is probably going to offer three years of fast charging with Electrify America to every new owner, which is a tempting proposition by all accounts. Speaking of the U.S. market, the ID.4 will be produced locally in Chattanooga from 2022 following an investment into the Tennessee-based assembly plant.
