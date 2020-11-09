2023 Lotus Lambda Rendered, Sino-British SUV Promises 750 HP

The Vegan Hybrid Electric, Self-Charging, Solar Trike Is an EV Unicorn

Lotus has repeatedly mentioned China when talking about future products, and the sport utility vehicle is going to be made in the Middle Kingdom as well. Sister brand Polestar currently manufactures the 1 plug-in hybrid grand tourer and 2 electric liftback sedan in Asia's greatest economy, which is why the thought of a When the founding father died of a heart attack in 1982, his company found itself in shambles from a financial standpoint. Since then, Lotus Cars changed ownership multiple times until a Chinese conglomerate bought it in 2017.Geely is how the overlord is called, and as expected, the multinational that controls Volvo and Polestar has big plans for the British automaker. First and foremost, Lotus is developing anplatform called LEVA . The first model to feature the LightweightArchitecture is due in 2022, and this gets us to the Lambda.Rendered by Russian publication Kolesa.ru , the mid-size utility vehicle is expected to feature a different platform developed by Volvo. The Scalable Product Architecture 2, that is, which is going to enter mass production with the third-gen XC90.Although it looks as if someone at Jaguar penned it, the rendering before your eyes is actually based on design patents from three years ago. The British motoring media claims that the Lambda will roll out in 2022 as well, which is pretty bad timing considering that the exterior styling is outdated by 2020 standards. Autocar.co.uk understands that Lotus has ditched the proposed hybrid powertrain for a dual-motor setup, meaning that the Lambda will be an EV-only affair. Two variants are said to be under development. The base spec may crank out 650 horsepower while the flagship is expected with 750 ponies or thereabouts.As far as driving range is concerned, the cited publication says that Lotus is eyeing 360 miles (579 kilometers) between charges. Given that the Model Y electric crossover tops 326 miles (525 kilometers), the all-new Lambda may find itself on the back foot in 2022 because Tesla will upgrade to new battery cells next year.Lotus has repeatedly mentioned China when talking about future products, and the sport utility vehicle is going to be made in the Middle Kingdom as well. Sister brand Polestar currently manufactures the 1 plug-in hybrid grand tourer and 2 electric liftback sedan in Asia's greatest economy, which is why the thought of a Chinese Lotus shouldn't come as a surprise to you.