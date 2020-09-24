Porsche Aero Supercar with Martini Livery Looks Like a Squashed 911

2022 Lotus Esprit Test Mule Spied Hiding Under Evora Body Panels

Known for lightweight corner carvers unlike anything else on the road, the Lotus brand is going through big changes. You see, chief executive officer Phil Popham believes that the future is electric, hence the Evija hypercar being electric. 18 photos



One of the cars that brought fame to the British automaker is the Esprit, penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro and made famous by the 007 franchise in 1977. Remember the car-marine thingy from The Spy Who Loved Me? Yeah, that is an Esprit S1.







It’s easy to tell that something’s wrong with the bodywork, and it comes as no surprise given that Lotus is fine-tuning the chassis at the present moment. It’s impossible to tell what hides under the rear deck of the vehicle, and the pictures don’t give us a clear view of the cockpit either. Word on the street is that the Esprit will be revealed in 2021 as a 2022 model, but nothing is official yet.



Lotus is also understood to be working on next-generation electric powertrains, and an e-sports car is due to roll out towards the end of 2022 according to multiple reports. Given that the United Kingdom plans to ban the sale of new cars that run on fossil fuels



