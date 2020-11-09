Jeep Rendering Looks like a Next-Level Wrangler, Probably Electric as Well

Jeep has made it clear that its most iconic model, the Wrangler, will have an all-electric version at some point. In the meantime, the company is offering the Wrangler 4xe hybrid in an attempt to make the transition less of a shock.
Obviously, it's kidding itself. Look at the way Land Rover Defender fanatics received the new model: despite the fact it's clearly better than the old one in every sense, they still cry the fact it's got too much technology and can't be repaired roadside with a wrench and a screwdriver. Imagine how these people would feel if their beloved model would get an all-electric version.
The Jeep Wrangler faithful aren't that much different, but we get the feeling they'll be easier to turn if the new vehicle offered improved off-roading potential. Guess what? An all-electric Wrangler could do just that, but it would have to suffer a few modifications that would make it look... less of a Wrangler.
They would make it look much like this rendering from Moe Outabachi. He doesn't give too much away about his creation, but the more you look at it, the less likely it becomes you'll be able to find a place where an internal combustion engine could fit. This thing is definitely battery-powered.
The absence of the engine means that trapezoidal hood of the Wrangler is gone, and with it, the entire essence of the model. Well, so you'd think, but the reality is that Moe managed to capture its essence and, with help from a few visual cues, make the whole Wrangler look work even without any type of hood at all.
The bumper is mounted on top of the front axle, making the wheels the vehicle's most forward elements. That means it could climb a vertical obstacle head-on if it wanted, or deal with any other lesser object that might stand in its way with ease.
The fake seven-continents grille and the rounded headlights - as well as that bumper that keeps the Wrangler-specific shape - keep the Wrangler spirit alive, and we're pretty sure that anyone who drove this thing would instantly fall in love with it, Wrangler purist or not.
There are two things we don't quite get about the concept, and they are somehow related. The first has to do with the BEV's doors. The front one is clearly front-hinged, and since there's no B-pillar - not in the classical sense of the word - that means the rear ones have no other option but to be rear-hinged. That's what you call a suicide-door setup, but the confusing part is where Moe placed the handles. It also makes no sense to be forced to open both doors on one side just to access the front seats. A larger front door with a smaller, Mazda RX-8-style (or Toyota FJ Cruiser, to remain in the off-road field) rear one would have made more sense.
Secondly, what's the deal with the rear seats? Are they reserved for people who've been naughty? Otherwise, why would you want to put them in a place where they can't see anything on either side because of those unorthodox B-pillars we mentioned earlier? Sure, there's no roof so there's no risk of claustrophobia involved, but still, it can't feel nice to be back there. Not to mention that those pillars are in the perfect position to bang your head against as the car shuffles from one side to another on a difficult trail.
Other than that, the Jeep looks futuristic, capable, fun, and very sexy. Scratch the "futuristic" part, and the remaining three adjectives could be used to describe the current Wrangler just as well. Maybe the model's future does look like this after all.
