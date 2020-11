kW

You could also argue the exterior styling bears little resemblance to the second generation of the Dodge Charger, the one that fetches the most greenback at auction these days. Even the Hellcat SRT Redeye Widebody fails to capture the lines of the original, which is why pixel wizard wb.artist20 came up with a homage.Rendered with one eye on ‘60s styling, the design study loses the full-width taillights for two separate clusters and the diffuser adds a dash of modernity to the retro-infused rear end. The shape of the headlights and the upper grille are two other throwbacks to the old-school Charger we all dream of racing a quarter of a mile at a time.But most importantly, take a moment to admire the modern-day Charger with two instead of four doors. This is wishful thinking on our part, make no mistake about that, but one can only dream. Dodge has some pretty interesting plans for the Brotherhood of Muscle , but cannibalizing the Challenger isn’t one of them.First and foremost, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed “three new variants” of the Charger and Challenger before the next-generation muscle cars roll out. Secondly, “the absolute future is the electrification of these cars” according to Tim Kuniskis.The head of the Dodge brand isn’t referring to an all-new and electrified vehicle architecture, though. Before the late Sergio Marchionne left us, he stated that an evolution of the LD platform will have to make do.As for the “electrification” part from Kuniskis’ quote, don’t forget that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has ordered a lot of hybridized transmissions from ZF Friedrichshafen. Scheduled to start production in 2022, the torque-converter automatic can be adapted for mild hybrids, hybrids, and PHEVs.At most, the electric drive unit of the eight-speed gearbox can assist the internal combustion engine with 160or 218 horsepower. The 6.2-liter blown HEMI V8 in the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody outputs 797, which means the next-gen muscle sedan may exceed 1,000 HP.