New Ford F-150 Raptor Will Have 5.2-Liter GT500 V8 and Hybrid V6

2021 Dodge Charger Pricing Announced, 797 HP Hellcat Redeye Sells for $78,595

Today, Dodge announced that the 797 horsepower Charger Hellcat Redeye comes in at just under $80,000. More specifically, it costs $78,595, which means you can buy a sedan where one horsepower costs less than $100. Sweet! 8 photos



The Redeye is a special beast, featuring parts from the



There's nothing quite like this monster in the sedan world, and we expect dealers will mark up the price when orders begin being taken in September. However, deliveries won't start until early next year, and we have a whole lot of other pricing information to go through.



The cheapest way to get behind a Charger's wheel is the entry-level SXT that begins at $29,995. As you probably already know, the model is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque on the base rear-wheel-drive version. AWD can be added for $33,595.



On the base model, the prices have increased by just $100 relative to last year, while the R/T sees a bigger $600 price jump. This version of the Charger is still no Hellcat, but it's more respectable than most other sedans. For $36,995, it gives you access to a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 370 hp and 395 lb-ft. Next up we have the Scat Pack for $41,095 or $46,595 with the Widebody. The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye packs the hardcore version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 making 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (959 Newton-meters) of torque. Dodge is very happy with the fact that this hits 60 miles per hour (96 kph) in the mid-3-second range and reaches a top speed of 203 mph (327 kph), making it the fastest series-producing sedan in the world.The Redeye is a special beast, featuring parts from the Challenger Demon , including the Power Chiller that uses the air conditioner refrigerant to lower intake air temperatures. But you can still buy the Charger Hellcat for $69,995, and for 2021, the model now produces 717 hp, ten more than before. That works out to $97.6 for one horsepower.There's nothing quite like this monster in the sedan world, and we expect dealers will mark up the price when orders begin being taken in September. However, deliveries won't start until early next year, and we have a whole lot of other pricing information to go through.The cheapest way to get behind a Charger's wheel is the entry-level SXT that begins at $29,995. As you probably already know, the model is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque on the base rear-wheel-drive version.can be added for $33,595.On the base model, the prices have increased by just $100 relative to last year, while the R/T sees a bigger $600 price jump. This version of the Charger is still no Hellcat, but it's more respectable than most other sedans. For $36,995, it gives you access to a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 370 hp and 395 lb-ft. Next up we have the Scat Pack for $41,095 or $46,595 with the Widebody.

load press release