Pagani Shows Mamba Black Exposed Carbon Fiber Huayra as the Last Roadster Ever

While Argentinian in origin, Horacio Pagani has had ample professional connections to the exquisite world of Italian supercars in general, and Lamborghini especially. Thanks to his experience with composite materials, his services were adamant to both Lambo and other automakers – and triggered his desire to build his own special cars. That’s history already, one that is certainly indicative of Pagani Automobili’s artistic carbon fiber creations. Need an example? Just take a look at the final Huayra Roadster...
Succeeding the famed Zonda, the Pagani Huayra was presented almost a decade ago and its production was limited to exactly 100 units. Because customers always want more, the company obliged in dropping the top for the Huayra Roadster back in 2017. And, of course, the manufacturing process would cease after another 100 examples.
Well, that time is now, as the Modena, Italy-based carmaker has announced on social media the delivery of its final Huayra Roadster, a little more than three years after the global unveiling. As always, the company is putting an emphasis on the fact that each of the “100 specimens (is) highly different from each other and highly customized according to the personal taste of the owner.”
And the exact words of the (unnamed) owner are used as background for the presentation of the Pagani Huayra Roadster 100-of-100. Great news for the PR department, which jumps at the chance of reminding us a little something about the journey that led to this moment – complete with vintage footage from the past decades.
According to the description, the owner decided on a Mamba Black Huayra Roadster because he always wanted an exposed carbon fiber look for the car, while the interior gets a little brighter with the yellow touches that paint a neat contrast to the black areas and the matte black carbon fiber elements.
Of course, the journey of the Huayra doesn’t end there – Pagani is just about ready to present its clients with the first deliveries of the Huayra Roadster BC, complete with that cool Spa Francorchamps lap record it netted back in September during its final validation trials.
