Dodge Charger "Carbon Chariot" Is Modernized Mopar

View this post on Instagram

NUMBER1 Charger /// It's been a long road since I started with Blender.. It wasn't always easy as the software has crazy amount of features and endless possibilities. Quite frankly I still consider myself a beginner. I spent countless evenings in my free time experimenting with different things and it was difficult to get a satisfying result, every time I made something okayish I always realized there's a new feature, and had to implement it straight away. I wanted to learn the software modeling a car that I really like, and what could have been a better candidate than the Charger? Those, who know me know, it's obvious. The approach I took with this one was that I wanted a to make a restomod, but not exactly following the original '69 car, and try to make a bit of an own interpretation of it - hence the bodyside feature difference, for example. It has aftermarket looking led-s (front and rear) to make it more mean and of course, I wanted to give the contrast between a not so clean bodyside and the carbon fiber front and rear added pieces. I know it's still a long way ahead and I'm so excited to share more with you guys! Please let me know if you have any tips with it. And as well, stay tuned for more... #charger #dodge #69 #nmbr1 #restomod #vintagemuscle #oldvsnew #wearandtear #blender #b3d #blendercommunity #blenderartists #musclecarsdaily #musclecar #dodgegarage #windowsbluescreen #frontview #charger69

A post shared by Marcell Sebestyen (@marcell_sebestyen) on Nov 8, 2020 at 2:55pm PST