Dodge Charger "Carbon Chariot" Is Modernized Mopar

Sebestyen is not at his first walk down Classic Americana lane, but this Mopar project is his most elaborate "doodle" to date (you'll find more details on the artist's pixel journey in the description of the Instagram posts below).
When Dodge introduced the second-generation Charger, which came for the 1968 model year, the all-luxury image of the Gen I was traded for a more dynamic approach and this was obviously reflected in the styling of the big coupe.
Well, the said designer chose to replace one of the elements that made the difference mentioned above, namely the scallops on the sides of the car, with the shapes found on the modern, four-door Charger.
And while the scallops on the hood seem to be intact, we can't say the same about what lies in front of the latter. Sure, the memorable '69 grille is there. But the vertical LED light clusters on its side are nowhere near as radical as the carbon conversion of the front end, air-dam-gone-full-apron included.
We find a similar carbon transformation at the back, with the modern fascia and the LED taillights are contained by the classic sheet metal.
Want a topic to start a debate among your car buddies? The illuminated Charger emblems, which can be found at both ends of the machine, or the rear window spoiler should have you covered.
NUMBER1 Charger /// It's been a long road since I started with Blender.. It wasn't always easy as the software has crazy amount of features and endless possibilities. Quite frankly I still consider myself a beginner. I spent countless evenings in my free time experimenting with different things and it was difficult to get a satisfying result, every time I made something okayish I always realized there's a new feature, and had to implement it straight away. I wanted to learn the software modeling a car that I really like, and what could have been a better candidate than the Charger? Those, who know me know, it's obvious. The approach I took with this one was that I wanted a to make a restomod, but not exactly following the original '69 car, and try to make a bit of an own interpretation of it - hence the bodyside feature difference, for example. It has aftermarket looking led-s (front and rear) to make it more mean and of course, I wanted to give the contrast between a not so clean bodyside and the carbon fiber front and rear added pieces. I know it's still a long way ahead and I'm so excited to share more with you guys! Please let me know if you have any tips with it. And as well, stay tuned for more...