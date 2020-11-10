5 Chevy Corvette Takes Out “Ballistic Beige” Guns for SEMA Battle of the Builders

This Fully Restored 1955 Corvette Looks Impeccable, Bidding Starts at $1

The Chevrolet Corvette is a looker, there’s no doubt about it, and when you also throw a full restoration process in the equation, it easily becomes an award-winning car. 25 photos



The car, which has already been fully restored in 2006, is powered by the 265 (4.3-liter) engine developing 195 horsepower and paired to a Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission. The numbers-matching engine feels and works like on day one after it’s been rebuilt, and Corvette Mike, the garage that’s selling the Vette, claims it features correctly date-coded manifolds.



The Corvette has been driven for only 500 miles (804 km) since the restoration has been completed, and it comes with a clean California title.



But according to the garage, what sets this model apart is the list of impressive awards it has already received.



“[It] holds the National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS) highest qualification of Top Flight, placing it in the top 3% of judged Corvettes. Documentation of its judged performance at the 2006 Quartz Hill event in California is included and shows a score of 4,363 out of 4,510,” the sellers explain.



And now comes the interesting part. The car is being sold as part of an auction on



