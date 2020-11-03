Chevrolet Abyssal Concept Trumps Any Tesla Cybertruck Design We’ve Seen

Don’t get you knickers in a bunch. What we are looking at is simply a conceptual rendering. But what a concept! It’s called the Chevrolet Abyssal and is the creation of Giordano Vittorini and Claude de Andrade, two designers from Brazil.
Giordano with his Creative Design background and Claudio with his Automotive Design background have given rise to a shape we may have seen before. That shape being very similar to the Tesla Cybertruck, but without the Cubism.
One thing I need to point out is that these boys got this design up and running late 2016, a couple of years before the Tesla truck. I’m not saying anything specific, just pointing that out.
What we’re offered, however, is a vehicle that is meant for a future that we may never encounter. Based on predictions for a future where seismic activity, global warming, and huge topographical shifts have occurred, this vehicle is meant to allow surface exploration of our own planet once it becomes inhospitable to man. A bit farfetched for such a close future, if you ask me.
Chevy, it's just been branded that way for giggles.
The design itself is radically different than any sort of pickup truck designs we’ve seen. Rather, it looks more like a futuristic Baja vehicle. A lifted bed and dropped and chopped front end also give off that Cybertruck look. But unlike the Tesla, this truck includes curved lines and surfaces.
The body is lifted high to offer undercarriage clearance, while all set on some weird wheels. We'll talk about those later. Because of its short and stocky nature, there isn’t much room on or even in the truck. The bed alone looks like it only has room for one tire that sits on a slanted surface, that looks cool and all, but extremely inefficient in offering carrying space.
As for the cab, this too is quite small. Set in the space where there would normally be an engine, this nearly all glass cabin has room only for two people. Inside we are shown a couple of bucket seats with what looks like cork headrests, center console with a touch-screen display, and dashboard with displays for both the driver and passenger. That lack of engine space can also lead us to believe that this vehicle is electric, but that would all be speculation.
wheels around, but instead of a tire being placed around the wheel, huge triangular chunks of rubber fill the segments.
But this sort of design leaves large gaps between segments that are sure to offer a very bumpy ride. Unless, of course, the rubber is tuned to the vehicles weight as to provide the perfect amount of flex to create one smooth surface...Come on! Really. No. That bit was all me. Aside from being very unpractical, I don’t really see any other way this sort of wheel system could work.
Sure, some of the lines and shapes we see on the design do look like a possible future not too far away, but the rest, I don’t know, seem a bit of a stretch.
