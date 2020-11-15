Chevrolet Cross Is a Post-apocalyptic Half-Car Half-Submarine

The render and design ideations we see belong to Liang Feng, Lead Designer at GM-PATAC in Shanghai, China. And even though this design has no relation to Chevrolet except this man’s idea, it’s people like Feng who are there in the front row cranking out ideas of our future.
The future where this design becomes real may be quite a ways away. To understand a bit about what we’re seeing, imagine a world where global warming has raised sea-levels forcing coastal cities to adapt. And what’s the only way to adapt to a watery world? Well, apparently Mr. Feng thinks our place is beneath the waves.
In his future, only some of our terrestrial cities will remain, while some of our urban life will be lived underwater. So, a vehicle that can be driven on land as well as through Poseiden’s playground, was born. That vehicle is known as the Chevrolet Cross Concept.
The initial car we see is actually composed of five separate pieces. We have a rear spoiler and front fender, two sets of wheel panel thingies, and one cab, very similar to stripped down Formula cars. Suspension and steering struts are also designed in a similar fashion. But on this ride, those struts are there to hold the submarine in place.
That’s right folks, this ride also includes a submarine. But where? Right in the middle of the whole thing. The cab or carriage is actually a submarine too. A bulbous bow, shows us room for one person, while toward the rear the sub tapers off into a sort of tail with a couple of fins on it.
Another system that exists on this design is that of a pair of surfboards. Can you guess what component is to be used for that? The friggin wheels. All you have to do is be in submarine mode, grab one of the side panels with the wheels, and hit those waves. We don’t know for sure how that little bit should work, but it seems that the wheels might be fans? We don’t know.
That being said, most of this idea does seem very farfetched, but hey, dreamers do exist on this planet, and some of them are actually leading the way in their domains.
The future where this design becomes real may be quite a ways away. To understand a bit about what we’re seeing, imagine a world where global warming has raised sea-levels forcing coastal cities to adapt. And what’s the only way to adapt to a watery world? Well, apparently Mr. Feng thinks our place is beneath the waves.
In his future, only some of our terrestrial cities will remain, while some of our urban life will be lived underwater. So, a vehicle that can be driven on land as well as through Poseiden’s playground, was born. That vehicle is known as the Chevrolet Cross Concept.
The initial car we see is actually composed of five separate pieces. We have a rear spoiler and front fender, two sets of wheel panel thingies, and one cab, very similar to stripped down Formula cars. Suspension and steering struts are also designed in a similar fashion. But on this ride, those struts are there to hold the submarine in place.
That’s right folks, this ride also includes a submarine. But where? Right in the middle of the whole thing. The cab or carriage is actually a submarine too. A bulbous bow, shows us room for one person, while toward the rear the sub tapers off into a sort of tail with a couple of fins on it.
Another system that exists on this design is that of a pair of surfboards. Can you guess what component is to be used for that? The friggin wheels. All you have to do is be in submarine mode, grab one of the side panels with the wheels, and hit those waves. We don’t know for sure how that little bit should work, but it seems that the wheels might be fans? We don’t know.
That being said, most of this idea does seem very farfetched, but hey, dreamers do exist on this planet, and some of them are actually leading the way in their domains.