Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Chevrolet Abyssal Concept Gets a Mind-Blowing Overhaul

The vehicle you see before you is called the Chevrolet Abyssal Mk2. Hang on a minute, we’ve already seen an Abyssal this month; what gives? Well, this one is from the exact same designer as the previous concept.
That designer is Giordano Vittorini of Franca, Brazil. If you don’t remember his work, click here. If you do, then this new take on that old favorite will be right up your alley. Let’s have a look to see what makes the Mk2 that much better.
The first Abyssal came with a wonderful front end which seems to have carried over to the Mk2, albeit with some modifications. The new front end is no longer as bulky as it was on the previous model, and this redesign seems to make the Abyssal much meaner looking.
Speaking of cargo beds, remember how the first Abyssal included a lifted bed? Well, this Tesla-inspired trait has been kept nearly intact, with only minor changes. One of those changes is the ditching of the original model's spare wheel, which freed up a whole lot more room.
One thing the designer offered more in-depth details on is the propulsion system for the vehicle. There are four electric motors, one for each wheel, and an independent suspension, again, one for each wheel. This sort of suspension is bound to offer Baja-like abilities when racing through challenging terrains.
As for the interior of the vehicle, we only have one shot of how it looks. But how do we get in? For this vehicle, the designer included an entry point right through the front. To get inside, the windshield simply lifts like a catfish opening its mouth, and the bumper slides forward to reveal a stepping platform.
Inside, only two seats and a steering wheel can be seen along a very minimalist and futuristic dash, and center console with touch sensitive buttons and display. Those bucket seats still don’t look any more comfortable but maybe the suspension does all you need for a smooth ride.
Now remember folks, this is a concept. So, before we ever get to see something like this on our streets, it’s going to be a long time. But this doesn’t mean we can’t dream or even be inspired. Heck, I personally feel Tesla could take a lesson or two from this design.
