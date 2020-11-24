“Supersonic” Is Probably the Most Minimalist and Lightweight Kick Scooter Ever

Anytime sales within a certain sector of our society start to go up, that segment obviously attracts lots of attention. Think of it as one big pond of fish. Wherever flies land on the surface of the water the most, that’s where you’ll find the fish.
This holds true for the scooter business too. But what tends to happen is each new scooter comes with its own new set of problems. This particular design, the Supersonic, is meant to eliminate as many issues as possible while offering what any great mobility vehicle does: assist us in moving our lardy butts with minimum effort.
The design sprang from the mind of one Mateusz Sipiora, a designer from Poznan, Poland. If you check out his Behance page, you’ll notice that simplicity and minimalism are his favorite tools. This is his only mobility design so far but, unlike most things you see on Behance, this particular kick scooter does exist and can be taken for a ride. Check out the video below to see how it all works. Aside from looking like a shovel when it’s all folded up neatly, it seems one of the most simple and efficient vehicles I've come across. Here's why.
baggage. Heck, even the footboard is missing - in a traditional sense, that is. But you’ll understand why shortly. What we need to remember is this scooter is designed to be as light and compact as possible.
The material used in its construction is aluminum, a cost-effective, strong, and light enough choice to make such a minimalist tool possible. The handlebar stem looks like one of those shovels you see being used by military, while that nearly octagonal space is where the footboard and back wheel fit into when the scooter is folded.
The folding mechanism is just as simple as the rest of the scooter. It makes use of classic quick-release levers that we’ve been using since the nineties on our bikes and previous models of kick scooters. Actually, quite a few manufacturers still use these types of levers for folding.
wheelbase measures only 18 inches (46 cm). This gives us a footboard that can only fit one foot - or both if you know how to ride with your body turned to the side. As for the wheels on this thing, they look just like your most basic rollerblade wheels.
Sadly, this vehicle design is a one of a kind. So far, we haven’t heard of Sipiora taking any steps toward mass producing something like this. I'd be down to grab one in a jiffy because, honestly, given it's mostly made of bits of aluminum and three wheels, this thing should not cost very much. Check it out in the video below and express your excitement if you want this project to roll into large scale production.
