We all grow up. But sometimes, a few of us refuse to do so. So we carry our childhood toys and activities into adulthood. But, when that happens, objects like the one you see in the photo are bound to be born.

Yeedo Trexx Is a Scooter Like None Other, Can Handle Any Road

What we’re looking at is basically a big kid scooter. It’s called the Trexx and comes from a mobility company named Yeedoo. Now, Yeedo is a bit different in that they specialize in scooters. Not e-scooters, straight up old school kick scooters. From big to small, kid to adult, on road to off, what you see here is indicative of their approach to product design.

But where does this place the Trexx? Well, the Trexx is one of the newest and most capable all-around scooters they offer. Capable is a bit of a stretch, seeing as how you are the motor for the whole thing. But that’s not to say that it doesn’t offer anything extra. Otherwise, what would be the point of us telling you about it? 

Right from the start, the Trexx doesn’t look like most scooters out there. Rather it looks similar to the Volkswagen Streetmate, but without the availability of a seat. Remember it’s a push scooter, meaning no seat, and definitely no motor. But why the oddly large front wheel? We'll get into that shortly.

The whole set-up as it stands comes in 17.2lbs (7.8kg) and uses trademarked Yedoo Alloy II. We tried finding out what that means, but with no success. But we can see it’s quite light and even able to take a load limit of 287lbs. (130kg) much more than the average rider weight. But why?

Believe it or not this scooter is built to take quite the beating. And that beating can come from any road conditions you can think of, from asphalt, to gravel, cobblestones, and even trails and mountain sides. At least that’s how Yedoo like to put it.

But the design, however, does seem to be shaped to allow some of those roads to be conquered. Unlike most scooters, this one has a massive front fork similar to that found on bikes. And the 26-inch tire only adds to that feeling. Honestly, if you know what you’re doing, you could easily fit a fork that has a suspension, but the team does know what they’re doing. Anytime you put a suspension on the front of a ride where most of your weight is also distributed on that same front, you end up losing a lot of energy and power when propelling the vehicle forward.

From the fork, the frame breaks away from the tire offering a very good level of maneuverability. If we follow that frame down towards the footpad, we will see a lifted front edge, something other scooters don’t usually include. This is to simply offer the necessary ground clearance in the eventuality of anything bigger in your path. That footpad is also a bit bigger than most, coming in with a space of 15.7in. (40cm), more than enough to balance properly.

The rear of the frame, where we also find the smaller 20-inch tire, seems to be just as rugged as the rest of the frame, and extends diagonally to attach to the rear hub. The only other thing you’ll find on this ride are the brakes. Tektro V brakes, found on both the front and rear tires, should offer more than the necessary control needed to slow down or even lock your wheels.

Now, if you do happen to end up taking this thing down some hills, make sure you know how to handle it, because it isn’t your average childhood toy. A near $600 (500 Euro) price tag makes sure you understand that aspect. For that price, it’s even worth picking up and trying out. If you don’t like it, I'm sure someone else will.
