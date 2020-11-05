Bentley Will Only Build EVs from 2030

We're all aware of the fact that 2025 will mark the next stage in the electric vehicle revolution, but Bentley has just highlighted a new key point in an online press conference held earlier today: 2030. This is the year that will see Crew leaving internal combustion engines behind altogether (plug-in hybrids included), thus becoming an all-electric vehicle producer.
The said event, which saw Bentley executives presenting the brand's Beyond100 strategy - the carmaker celebrated its centenary last year - shows the company's intentions to become carbon neutral end-to-end (its factory in Crewe, UK has achieved this status in 2019). In fact, the Brits plan to become climate positive, which involves investing in renewable energy and forestation projects, while also transitioning into a plastic neutral area (removing more of the material from the environment than it produces).
The path to electrification began last year, with the Bentayga receiving a plug-in hybrid powertrain relying on the VW Group's V6 architecture. And we've been told that next year will bring two more PHEVs to Bentley showrooms: the first will be an updated version of the said SUV, while the second should see the Flying Spur sedan receiving the same gas-electric hardware.
The company has stated that every model in its range will get a hybrid powertrain by 2023 (we're looking at you, Continental GT). Two years later, the carmaker is scheduled to launch its first all-electric model, while in 2026 its range will consist solely of PHEVs and EVs.
No specific details on Bentley's first production EV have been offered. Even so, we're expecting this to ride on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) that's currently being developed by Audi and Porsche.
And if the recent 2021 revamp of the Bentayga is any indication (think: the "standard" W12 was phased out, leaving only the range-topping W12 Speed and the V8), it looks like the British automaker will give up on its twelve-cylinder mills before it lets go of V8s.
Of course, Bentley's continuation models, the company's revived classics, will remain faithful to the Otto cycle, with the automaker mentioning synthetic fuels for these, a development that Porsche has also expressed interest in.
Nevertheless, Bentley explained that 55 percent of its customers have expressed their interesting in purchasing an EV within the next five years - keep in mind that the company showcased the EXP 100 GT all-electric Grand Tourer concept last year, so this served as inspiration for the clientele. In fact, you'll find more images of this in the gallery.
Mulliner, the company's personalization arm, now has three brances: Mulliner Classic, Mulliner Collections and Mulliner Coachbuilt, with the latter having made its debut with the Bacalar back in March this year.
As for other details highlited during the said event, such as an expansion of the Crewe site, workforce diversity and others, you'll find these in the press release below.
