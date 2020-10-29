Modular E-bike Has Motors in Both Wheels, Is Perfect for Speed Demons

2021 Bentley Bentayga Hits 180 MPH in Acceleration Test, V8 Sounds Good

For 2021, the Bentayga Speed has exclusive access to the W12 engine. But that doesn't mean a normal version of the Bentley SUV disappoints in the performance department. 1 photo



This acceleration test video from the popular Dutch YouTuber AutoTopNL shows us what you can expect behind the wheel of a 2021 Bentayga V8. The 4.0-liter has a familiar power output of 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque (550 PS and 770 Nm), basically the same as Cayenne Turbo. The Bentayga is still heavier than its sister car, but that power is satisfactory for cope with it. And it's faster than a



Timing equipment reveals that the luxury SUV will hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.2 seconds, fully maxing out at 180 mph (289 km/h) thanks to the autobahn high-speed German road network. As you probably know, this means it will overtake most cars, which are electronically limited at 155 mph (250 km/h). The top speed is as officially claimed, while the sprint time is actually quicker than Bentley's own numbers (4.5 seconds). The Speed model is quicker still reaching 190 mph (306 km/h).



As you probably know, the



Ever since Volkswagen Group took over many moons ago, the W12 has been the backbone of the Bentley engine family, delivering massive power. However, the company began to focus its efforts on V8 performance in partnership with Porsche and Audi. It's not just about emissions, as we think the V8 has a good sound and the fuel efficiency helps with long-distance trips.

As you probably know, the 2021 Bentayga is also a refreshed model. It looks completely different from the back, where they implemented an autoclave trunk design and Continental GT-like oval taillights. All this speed and style for around $200,000 doesn't sound like a bad deal at all, and we can't wait to see what the tuners are up to.