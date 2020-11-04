Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Races Bentley Continental GT, Cross the Line Holding Hands

Here are the Secrets of Mazda’s Exquisite Soul Red Paint

The all-new 992 GT3 is supposedly going to be released very early next year, so the GT3 we have around now is still the 991.2 model. Not that anyone's complaining. 10 photos



It's all down to the classic combination of a high-revving N/A engine - in this case, a 4.0-liter flat-six developing 500 hp and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) - a superb chassis, rear-wheel-drive, and a manual transmission. The car here, however, doesn't feature the stick shift, its owner opting instead for the seven-speed auto with paddle-shifters.



The GT3's opponent for the day is another GT car, though one that follows a slightly different recipe. You could argue the



Well, its monstrous 6.0-liter W12 turbocharged engine would like to make a case for itself. It opens its plea by mentioning the 635 horsepower it produces, then quickly moves over to the 664 lb-ft/900 Nm of torque. It is then joined by the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission while the all-wheel-drive makes the closing argument. Its weight of 2.24 tons raises an objection but it's quickly overruled on the basis that nobody likes to talk about weight. Weight is boring.



Right, so on to the drag race itself. As usual, you'll have to watch the clip to find out which way it goes but, as the title suggests, expect a very close finish. Very, very, very close. It's one of those races you go into having no idea what's going to happen, which is probably our favorite kind.



