Bentley Continental GT W12 Drag Races Rolls-Royce Wraith, Gap Is Massive

Britain has two iconic luxury brands, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. At first glance, they appear to be making the same types of cars - SUVs, large sedans, and imposing coupes, all with big engines. However, one quick drag race between the current Conti' GT and Wraith will prove otherwise.
It's almost impossible to define these cars just with words, as is the case with most exclusive, high-end goods. Unfortunately for the Wraith, speed remains easily quantifiable, and Carwow's latest drag race video proves there's not enough of it in the Rolls.
We almost never see drag races as unfair or pointless. But this one kind of is, since Rolls-Royce never tries to make cars which accelerate quickly. They're set up for comfort and refinement above all else, not that they're slow.
Yet we had elevated expectations from this particular drag race, as it featured a Black Badge version of the Wraith. The 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 in this thing has been boosted to 632 horsepower and 846 Nm of torque (624 lb-ft). Meanwhile, the Bentley Continental GT with the W12 engine makes 635 horsepower and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.
We know that the Conti coupe is a little bit lighter and features AWD, both factors that will give it an advantage. However, the gap is much bigger in the real world. When Mat Watson starts accelerating, the Bentley puts miles between it and the Rolls. Not literal miles, but you get what we're saying.
This has in no way changed our perception of either car. The Continental GT will always be a fast sports car despite its weight and the Rolls-Royce Wraith is one of the most unique, interesting toys on the planet. It's also way more expensive and makes you look like a James Bond villain. Strangely, it's Mat in the Bentley who laughs like a villain. Those jokes about school bullies and copying homework must have struck a nerve.
We almost never see drag races as unfair or pointless. But this one kind of is, since Rolls-Royce never tries to make cars which accelerate quickly. They're set up for comfort and refinement above all else, not that they're slow.
Yet we had elevated expectations from this particular drag race, as it featured a Black Badge version of the Wraith. The 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 in this thing has been boosted to 632 horsepower and 846 Nm of torque (624 lb-ft). Meanwhile, the Bentley Continental GT with the W12 engine makes 635 horsepower and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.
We know that the Conti coupe is a little bit lighter and features AWD, both factors that will give it an advantage. However, the gap is much bigger in the real world. When Mat Watson starts accelerating, the Bentley puts miles between it and the Rolls. Not literal miles, but you get what we're saying.
This has in no way changed our perception of either car. The Continental GT will always be a fast sports car despite its weight and the Rolls-Royce Wraith is one of the most unique, interesting toys on the planet. It's also way more expensive and makes you look like a James Bond villain. Strangely, it's Mat in the Bentley who laughs like a villain. Those jokes about school bullies and copying homework must have struck a nerve.