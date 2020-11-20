2022 Jeep Compass Previewed With 10.1" Media Display, 10.25” Instrument Cluster

Far superior to the first generation, the Compass we have today is a Jeep through and through. I, for example, was impressed by how the compact crossover fares in the urban jungle and off the beaten path, be it the daily-driving Limited specification or the Trailhawk weekend warrior.
In production since the 2017 model year, the second generation will be treated to an extensive mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, starting with China. Previewed on the first media day of the 2020 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, the facelift consists of tweaked headlights flanking a redesigned grille.
The Willys MB-inspired seven slots with plastic inserts are complemented by a thin-slit grille rright underneath them, and the rear end has been treated to light-emitting diodes for the taillights. The interior, however, is the area that rouses my interest the most thanks to a new dashboard that integrates a floating-style 10.1-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The steering wheel and center console are redesigned as well, along with the HVAC controls.
Presented at the beginning of 2020 as “the most advanced Uconnect system ever,” Uconnect 5 is the biggest improvement of the Compass from a technological standpoint. Powered by Android and compatible with displays as large as 12.3 inches, the all-new multimedia suite is scheduled to roll out in “more than 150 countries.”
Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto open the list of goodies, along with Amazon Alexa, advanced voice recognition, Maps Over the Air, Last Mile Navigation, as well as dual-phone BT connectivity. As expected from a state-of-the-art multimedia system, Jeep has also worked its magic with OTA (over-the-air) firmware updates.
Only one engine option will be offered in the Middle Kingdom next year when production is scheduled to start. The 1.3-liter Global Small Engine is the culprit, a four-cylinder turbo available on its own and with an e-motor for the rear axle. The PHEV is called 4xe, and this powertrain is also available in the Renegade over in Europe.
