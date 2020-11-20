A Closer Look at the Active Dual Exhaust System of the Hemi-powered Wrangler 392

Jeep has recently revealed the most powerful version of an already very capable Wrangler, the 392, a V8 Hemi-powered off-road monster that is complemented by an all-new active dual exhaust system.
The most recognizable off-roader of them all has been around for decades, and the current generation has been around since 2017.
It retained the body-on-frame construction and solid axles from previous models, but is 2.5 inches longer (3.5 for the Unlimited) and 200 pounds (90 kg) lighter than the last generation.
It is available with many engine options that include Hurricane inline fours, an EcoDiesel V6, a Pentastar gasoline V6, and a hybrid powertrain that will be released in 2021.
This marks the first time a Jeep is powered by a performance Hemi engine, something that was a distant dream for fans of the Wrangler not long ago.
To some, a Hemi is only as good as it sounds, and the engineers took that into consideration, designing a new active dual-mode exhaust system that delivers an exhilarating sound guaranteed to shock those who see it's coming out of a Jeep and not a Challenger.
The system is controlled automatically, opening the exhaust valves when the engine load increases to minimize backpressure. It also features a quad exhaust tailpipe layout, another first for the mighty Wrangler.
When the gas pedal is firmly pressed and the engine starts revving, the system closes the valves in the muffler, which shortens the flows and redirects them quicker and louder through the two outer tailpipes, singing a familiar tune for muscle car fanatics.
It can also be switched on manually, with the press of a button in case the neighbors forgot to set their alarms and need to wake up early, or in situations where the owner drives through a tunnel.
Another new feature that aims to help the engine get fresh air regardless of the terrain and weather is the Hydro-Guide air intake system, which includes a tri-level ducting system with a series of drains.
This innovative system is extremely helpful for off-road enthusiasts, who can drive the Wrangler 392 through water up to 32.5 inches (83 cm) deep, without a care in the world.
It also comes as standard with eleven premium features that were optional for other models. These include leather-appointed interior with unique bronze stitching and Rubicon 392-branded full-leather seats, the full infotainment group, steel bumpers, body-color flares, and hardtop, LED lighting, and remote proximity entry.
Though Jeep has not yet released the official price of the Wrangler Rubicon 392, it is reasonable to believe that it will cost somewhere north of $60,000.
