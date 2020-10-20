2022 Jeep Compass Hides Narrower Headlights, Larger Grille Under Camouflage

After a decade in production, the first generation of the Compass made way for the second in 2016 as a 2017 model. Currently made in five plants across the world, the compact SUV is due for a mid-cycle refresh next year thanks to the Grand Wagoneer.
As you can tell from this heavily camouflaged prototype, Jeep has taken inspiration from the full-size SUV with Ram 1500 underpinnings for the narrower headlamps and larger grille. The full-LED lights are complemented by LED fog lamps and black plastic mesh for the seven-slot grille, making the Compass a little posher.
From the side profile, this fellow doesn’t appear to bring anything new to the unibody SUV except for new wheel designs. The rear end is on the familiar side of mid-cycle updates too, featuring new graphics for the taillights. Spied in Italy, the Compass before your eyes hides a touchscreen in the center of the dashboard with a metallic frame and a diagonal that easily dwarfs the 8.4 inches we have right now.
Powered by Android, Uconnect 5 is compatible with displays as large as 12.3 inches and features 6 gigs of RAM, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as over-the-air updates. Jeep has also promised Level 3 autonomy for the Compass two years ago at the Capital Markets Day, along with at least one electrified engine option.
Regarding the latter, the compact-sized crossover is already available as a plug-in hybrid in select markets. The European model, for example, combines a 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor for up to 240 PS and 520 Nm of torque. In U.S. currency, make that 237 horsepower and 384 pound-feet.
It remains to be seen if North America will be treated to the PHEV option, and we don’t have information on the fate of the 2.4-liter Tigershark either. The 1.3-liter turbo develops 150 metric horsepower in European models, not enough to effectively replace the free-breathing motor that's currently investigated over high emissions.
As for an all-electric option, don’t get your hopes up. The Compass is riding on the FCA Small Wide LWB 4x4 vehicle architecture, and no electric powertrains have been offered in conjunction with this platform so far.
