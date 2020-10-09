Armored Jeep Grand Cherokee Celebrates 1k Production Milestone

“You’re joking! This is factory-armored utility vehicle?” It is, dearest reader, and the conversion is handled in Mexico rather than the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Developed in collaboration with German Shields, this specification is priced at 1,850,900 pesos ($86,515 at current rates) and features only one powerplant option in the guise of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8.Not exactly a slouch but not on the same level as the 6.4 or Hellcat either, the eight-cylinder blunderbuss is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4x4 in the guise of the Quadra-Trac II. The four-wheel-drive system features a 44.1:1 crawl ratio but off-roading an armored vehicle isn’t exactly recommended given the sheer weight of this fellow here.The curb weight of the standard model takes a hit from the special run-flat tires, anti-grenade underbody plating, the reinforced suspension at all corners, engine protection, and 19-millimeter glass with polyvinyl inserts. This Jeep complies with the U.S. DOJ NIJ-IIIA level of protection, meaning that it can withstand five .44 Magnum rounds from a 5.5-inch-or-longer barrel and five bullets from a 9-millimeter SMG with a 9.5-inch-or-longer barrel.Based on the Limited Luxury Advanced 4x4 trim level, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Armored is loaded with amenities such as automatic climate control, Nappa leather upholstery with perforated inserts, ventilated seats up front and heated seats out back, LED interior lighting, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and Uconnect 8.4 NAV infotainment with Alpine hi-fi speakers. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are featured too, along with a heated steering wheel, Active Noise Control, and memory for the exterior mirrors.Although armored vehicles are oddities to regular people like you and me, this is actually a huge industry. By 2026, the armored vehicle market is projected to reach $26.12 billion worldwide as per Fortune Business Insights.