WJ Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Conversion Looks Great, DIY Kit Costs Only $2,490

We don’t think much of the WJ series Grand Cherokee these days. But even though it’s old news, the second generation of “the most capable SUV ever” comes back into focus thanks to DIY specialist Mark Smith.
His company – Smyth Performance – is specialized in truck conversions that include the Subaru Impreza, Dodge Charger, Volkswagen Jetta, and Audi A4. At $2,490 for the first 50 kits and $3,490 after the initial batch, the WJ truck kit also happens to be pretty good value for the money.
Compatible with 1999 to 2004 models, the two-door pickup conversion features an all-aluminum bed with unibody bracing and fiberglass panels. The tailgate? That comes from the previous generation of the Ford Ranger. At 5 feet and 6 inches (167.6 centimeters) in length and approximately 5 feet wide (152.4 centimeters), the cargo area is nothing to scoff at either.
Smyth Performance’s kit also includes stainless fasteners, inner fenders, and three windows in addition to computer-cut taillights. The third brake light is sourced from a Chevrolet Colorado, just like the rear window.
“The WJ platform was chosen over other Jeep models because it is the last of the live-axle Grand Cherokee models” according to the company’s founder. “The comfort, ride, and off-road capability when combined with the straight-six or the 4.7-liter V8 engine made it one of my favorites.”
Since the Gladiator is so expensive and the same can be said about aftermarket parts for the Wrangler-inspired pickup, it’s easy to understand why the WJ kit is a good idea. In a Facebook post from a few days ago, Mark Smith said that 15 kits out of the 50-strong launch batch are still available.
Even with the Power Tech inline-six engine, the WJ is more than capable on rough terrain thanks to 230 pound-feet (312 Nm) of torque. The Power Tech eight-cylinder option was offered in two flavors, one featuring 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) while the “High Output” cranks out 330 pound-feet (447 Nm).
Smyth Jeep Grand Cherokee DIY truck kit has replaced my Hemi Charger truck as my daily winter driver. The kit costs $2490 instead of $3490 and I have 15 kits left of the 50 earmarked for this launch batch.Posted by Smyth Performance on Saturday, October 3, 2020