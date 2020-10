WJ Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Conversion Looks Great, DIY Kit Costs Only $2,490

Smyth Jeep Grand Cherokee DIY truck kit has replaced my Hemi Charger truck as my daily winter driver. The kit costs $2490 instead of $3490 and I have 15 kits left of the 50 earmarked for this launch batch. Posted by Smyth Performance on Saturday, October 3, 2020

His company – Smyth Performance – is specialized in truck conversions that include the Subaru Impreza , Dodge Charger, Volkswagen Jetta, and Audi A4. At $2,490 for the first 50 kits and $3,490 after the initial batch, the WJ truck kit also happens to be pretty good value for the money.Compatible with 1999 to 2004 models, the two-door pickup conversion features an all-aluminum bed with unibody bracing and fiberglass panels. The tailgate? That comes from the previous generation of the Ford Ranger. At 5 feet and 6 inches (167.6 centimeters) in length and approximately 5 feet wide (152.4 centimeters), the cargo area is nothing to scoff at either.Smyth Performance’s kit also includes stainless fasteners, inner fenders, and three windows in addition to computer-cut taillights. The third brake light is sourced from a Chevrolet Colorado, just like the rear window.“The WJ platform was chosen over other Jeep models because it is the last of the live-axle Grand Cherokee models” according to the company’s founder. “The comfort, ride, and off-road capability when combined with the straight-six or the 4.7-liter V8 engine made it one of my favorites.”Since the Gladiator is so expensive and the same can be said about aftermarket parts for the Wrangler-inspired pickup, it’s easy to understand why the WJ kit is a good idea. In a Facebook post from a few days ago, Mark Smith said that 15 kits out of the 50-strong launch batch are still available.Even with the Power Tech inline-six engine, the WJ is more than capable on rough terrain thanks to 230 pound-feet (312 Nm) of torque. The Power Tech eight-cylinder option was offered in two flavors, one featuring 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) while the “High Output” cranks out 330 pound-feet (447 Nm).