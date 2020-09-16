British Firm Coverts Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a Cozy Motorhome

I’ve said it before and I will say it again; there’s not a thing in the world that compares to an adventurous weekend away from the noisy urban jungle. When it comes to taking off that edge, a journey to the wild backcountry, or perhaps the sunny coast can prove to be genuinely therapeutical. Don’t get me wrong, city breaks are cool too, but true relaxation is to be found in an unforgettable camping trip with your loved ones.
On today’s motorhome market, you will encounter a plethora of capable living spaces, ranging from compact travel trailers and tiny sleeping units, to downright insane RVs that boast more high-tech features than you could possibly count. Regardless of your preference or budget, it’s impossible not to find something that’ll match your personal needs.
In our day and age, the popularity of mobile homes is enjoying a bullish trend, due in part to an unwanted visitor that showed up to mess with everyone’s travel plans and put us under lockdown for several months. Now, wasn’t that a delightful ordeal?
While many travelers will be fully satisfied with a humble camper module, others wish to spend the duration of their trip in a lavish home on wheels. However, for those that find themselves somewhere in between, van conversions are an accessible option.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter seems to be many builders’ vehicle of choice, and no wonder. Its long-wheelbase trims provide plenty of free space to fiddle with, as well as a respectable performance on the road.
Take, for instance, a 3500XD High Roof variant in the Sprinter lineup; it is put in motion by an intercooled 3.0-liter V6, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. At around 3,800 revs, the turbodiesel powerplant will deliver up to 188 hp, joined by a solid torque output of 325 pound-feet (440 Nm) at 1,400 rpm.
As such, a British firm proceeded to transform this machine into a practical home-away-from-home with an enormous garage for your beloved two-wheelers. The company in question is based in southern Wales and goes by the name of Hunter Sport Homes. Over the years, these folks treated the mobile home industry to countless breathtaking conversions, and this Sprinter-based project does a great job at demonstrating their ability.
Besides its main doors, the living space can be accessed through a small door in the garage area. Speaking of that colossal compartment, you will notice that the walls have been enveloped in robust sheet metal. And would you just look at its sheer size?
Electric components, such as air conditioning and heating systems are powered by a 100-watt solar panel setup. Appliances include a fairly sized cooktop, an oven and even a 50-liter fridge. Besides 100-liter water tanks and a hot water system, you’ll find a shower and toilet that’ll take care of your intimate needs.
For a base conversion, Hunter Sport Homes will charge you £19,495 ($25,000 as per current exchange rates) before taxes. A bargain, essentially.
What’s your take on this spectacular makeover?
