The Vario Perfect Platinum 1200 Is the 5-Star Landyacht With XXL Garage

The fourth-generation of the Vario Perfect lineup has been introduced, and it’s bigger and more luxurious than anything Variomobil has done before. That’s saying a lot for a company whose motto is “nothing is impossible.”
The Perfect motorhomes are genuine land yachts: they’re big, fancy, very comfortable and expensive. They also come with what is often referred to as “underground” garages, but the Platinum 1200 is the first to bring an XXL version of it. In other words, this is a motorhome that allows you to hit the road in extreme comfort and luxury, with your favorite personal car inside and even an optional side loader for an e-bike. For those days when you’re feeling like getting some exercise.
real estate on wheels, and that’s without the slightest hint of hyperbole. Based on a triple-axle Mercedes chassis, the Mercedes-Benz Actros 2453, this land yacht now has even more space thanks to three sealed, electro-hydraulic slide-outs that further expand the living room and master bedroom. In total, it can sleep four people, but can easily accommodate six for a fancier, still socially-distanced dinner party.
Measuring 39 feet (12 meters) in length and with a gross vehicle weight of 26 tons, the Platinum 1200 is exceptionally easy to handle, according to Variomobil. There’s air suspension, and the third axle has self-steering, which considerably improves maneuverability.
The body is self-supporting fiberglass sandwich bodywork construction, painted in sleek silver. While exterior upgrades are outstanding and immediately noticeable (including the panoramic windshield design), the highlight of this model is the XXL garage. Previous entries in the Perfect lineup included garage space for a MINI Cooper, but Platinum 1200 is now perfect for a full-size car. Like, a Mercedes-AMG GT or a Porsche 911. Optional side loader and charging space for an e-bike is available, making this motorhome the complete offer.
The chef’s kitchen is fully stocked, including plenty of cabinets, dual burner stove and oven, massive fridge and optional dishwasher and slide-out coffee-maker. The bathroom is tiny by comparison with everything else but it still manages to be a proper dry one, with enclosed shower, toilet, sink with vanity and some leg room.
The master bedroom sleeps two, while another bed can be added as an extra option over the driver area, sleeping another two. Nothing in the design of this motorhome has been left to chance, and space, though generous, is optimized for comfort.
Features include programmable ambient lights throughout, top of the line audio, LCD command center, dual 170-Ah gel battery system, 17,000W diesel water boiler / cabin heater and 500-liter (132-gallon) fresh water tank. Extras include anything from TVs to sound systems, 4G connectivity and Apple TV, solar panels and backup generators.
Speaking of which, the Platinum 1200 starts at €881,020 ($1,043,744) and can easily top €1.5 million ($1.77 million) with upgrades. Not including the car in the garage. We know you weren’t thinking this kind of land yacht was cheap.
