The Magnolia Is a Tiny House That Proves Downsizing Can Still Be Luxurious

Canadian company Minimaliste has been building custom tiny houses for over a decade now, and perhaps the most popular model they’re offering is The Magnolia. First introduced in 2019, The Magnolia reached its sixth version, the V6, at the end of July this year.
Available at the bottom of the page are the original Magnolia and its most recent iteration. We’ll discuss the base model in general terms.
The Magnolia is 35.6 feet (11.1 meters) by 10.5 feet (3.2 meters), totaling 385 square feet (35.7 square meters) of living space, but dimensions vary slightly from model to model. Because it’s the largest tiny house on offer, it can’t be towed without a special permit. It is still a mobile home, nonetheless: sat on a triple-axle trailer, it can be towed from destination to destination, though it’s best used as a cottage, vacation home or permanent residence.
The Magnolia is a stunner both inside and out. The exterior contains sections of the facade charred in the Japanese tradition of Shou Sugi Ban, which implies blackening the wood to achieve a darker color. This color, unlike what happens with regular paint, won’t fade in time or by prolonged contact with the elements.
The base model includes a full-size bedroom, a full-size bathroom, a fully-stocked kitchen and living room. The living includes a couch and TV with storage in the “bump out” area, while the open kitchen is packed with all appliances needed for long-term living, like dishwasher, full-size fridge, cooking top with oven, and working space and space for eating.
The bathroom is accessible through both sides through barn mechanism-operated doors, and includes custom shower, custom sink with vanity, compost toilet and the mechanical closet with water heater and water filtration systems. It’s tiny, alright, but it has everything you need.
The bedroom is just what you can find in a regular-sized apartment: a queen-size bed (that fits at least a dozen throw pillows, based on the photos available in the gallery above) with storage underneath, bedside cabinets and another massive unit above head. Another space for storage is available in the loft, but it can also be turned into a guest room that would perfectly fit a twin-size mattress.
Further customization options include the possibility to add underfloor heating, solar panels, skylights or different materials for the build. As long as you have the budget for it, the sky is the limit in terms of what you can ask for. That said, the base price for The Magnolia is 130,000 $CAD, which is just under US$100,000 at today’s exchange rate.
